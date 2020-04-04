BREAKING: Osun confirms recovery of missing COVID-19 patient

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government said it has found the only person who reportedly absconded from the Isolation centre in Ejigbo earlier today.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who made this disclosure in a statement this afternoon, said the woman has been returned to the isolation centre.

She said that the State government was still in the process of tracing individuals she might have come in contact with. The Commissioner also noted that security within and around the Isolation centre has been beefed up.

Egbemode assured that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the State.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

