Breaking: Number Covid-19 cases in Nigeria jumps to 7,016

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed 339 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states. This has seen a rise in the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country from 6,677 to 7, 016 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases include 139 in Lagos, 28 in Kano, 28 in Oyo, 25 in Edo, 22 in Katsina,18 in Kaduna, 14 in Jigawa, 13 each in Yobe and Plateau States.

Others include 11 in FCT, 8 in Gombe, 5 in Ogun, 4 each in Bauchi and Nasarawa, 3 in Delta, 2 in Ondo, 1 each in Rivers and Adamawa States.

Meanwhile, 67 Covid-19 patients have been discharged across the country with 11 new deaths.

