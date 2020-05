The headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Abuja was on Wednesday engulfed in flames. The fire which affected the second floor of the building located in Garki area of the nation’s capital, broke out in the morning. Staff members who were already in their offices , were caught up by the inferno as they scampered to safety. Fire fighters were mobilized to the scene while the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Details later..

