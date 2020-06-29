Breaking: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hits 25,133 as 395 more patients recover

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria exceeded the 25,000 mark on Monday following the report of 566 infections.



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle.

Just like the previous day, the new cases were recorded across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 166, Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, and Plateau – 34.

Others included Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – eight, Nasarawa – seven, Borno – five, Katsina – two, and Anambra – two.

According to the health agency, Nigeria now has 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:23pm on June 29, 2020.

On the positive note, 395 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country.

This brings to 9,402 the number of people who have been discharged so far, although eight more patients lost the battle to COVID-19.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the disease at 573.

See the breakdown of the figures below:

COVID-19 NIGERIA Monday 11:58 pm 29 Jun 2020 Samples Tested 132,304

Confirmed Cases 25,212 Active Cases 15,237 Discharged Cases 9,402 Death 573

Confirmed Cases by State States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 10,310 8,590 1,593 127 FCT 1,818 1,216 570 32 Oyo 1,372 674 686 12 Kano 1,211 256 904 51 Rivers 1,056 413 605 38 Edo 986 670 280 36 Delta 965 752 190 23 Ogun 807 219 570 18 Kaduna 714 224 478 12 Katsina 551 259 270 22 Gombe 503 134 350 19 Bauchi 500 49 439 12 Borno 491 37 422 32 Ebonyi 438 91 344 3 Plateau 405 216 180 9 Imo 318 273 40 5 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Ondo 308 200 89 19 Abia 302 92 207 3 Enugu 261 192 63 6 Kwara 217 83 128 6 Nasarawa 213 92 113 8 Bayelsa 211 99 100 12 Sokoto 151 18 118 15 Osun 124 72 47 5 Akwa Ibom 86 30 54 2 Adamawa 84 31 47 6 Niger 84 44 37 3 Kebbi 76 28 42 6 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Benue 59 28 30 1 Yobe 59 3 48 8 Ekiti 43 12 29 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 4 4 0 0

