Breaking: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hits 25,133 as 395 more patients recover

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria exceeded the 25,000 mark on Monday following the report of 566 infections.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in a late-night post via its verified Twitter handle.
Just like the previous day, the new cases were recorded across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Lagos – 166, Oyo – 66, Delta – 53, Ebonyi – 43, and Plateau – 34.
Others included Ondo – 32, FCT – 26, Ogun – 25, Edo – 24, Imo – 15, Bayelsa – 13, Benue – 12, Gombe – 11, Kano – 11, Kaduna – 11, Osun – eight, Nasarawa – seven, Borno – five, Katsina – two, and Anambra – two.
According to the health agency, Nigeria now has 25,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11:23pm on June 29, 2020.
On the positive note, 395 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country.
This brings to 9,402 the number of people who have been discharged so far, although eight more patients lost the battle to COVID-19.
The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the disease at 573.
See the breakdown of the figures below:
COVID-19 NIGERIA
Monday 11:58 pm 29 Jun 2020
Samples Tested
132,304
Confirmed Cases
25,212
Active Cases
15,237
Discharged Cases
9,402
Death
573
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|10,310
|8,590
|1,593
|127
|FCT
|1,818
|1,216
|570
|32
|Oyo
|1,372
|674
|686
|12
|Kano
|1,211
|256
|904
|51
|Rivers
|1,056
|413
|605
|38
|Edo
|986
|670
|280
|36
|Delta
|965
|752
|190
|23
|Ogun
|807
|219
|570
|18
|Kaduna
|714
|224
|478
|12
|Katsina
|551
|259
|270
|22
|Gombe
|503
|134
|350
|19
|Bauchi
|500
|49
|439
|12
|Borno
|491
|37
|422
|32
|Ebonyi
|438
|91
|344
|3
|Plateau
|405
|216
|180
|9
|Imo
|318
|273
|40
|5
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Ondo
|308
|200
|89
|19
|Abia
|302
|92
|207
|3
|Enugu
|261
|192
|63
|6
|Kwara
|217
|83
|128
|6
|Nasarawa
|213
|92
|113
|8
|Bayelsa
|211
|99
|100
|12
|Sokoto
|151
|18
|118
|15
|Osun
|124
|72
|47
|5
|Akwa Ibom
|86
|30
|54
|2
|Adamawa
|84
|31
|47
|6
|Niger
|84
|44
|37
|3
|Kebbi
|76
|28
|42
|6
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Benue
|59
|28
|30
|1
|Yobe
|59
|3
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|43
|12
|29
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|4
|4
|0
|0
