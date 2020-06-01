Breaking: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hits 10,162

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Sunday with 307 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.
The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.
This takes the country’s total infections to 10,162 out of which 3007 have been discharged with 287 losing their lives.
Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 188 cases.
307 new cases of #COVID19;
Lagos-188
FCT-44
Ogun-19
Kaduna-14
Oyo-12
Bayelsa-9
Gombe-5
Kano-3
Delta-3
Imo-2
Rivers-2
Niger-2
Bauchi-2
Plateau-1
Kwara-1
10162 cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Discharged: 3007
Deaths: 287#TakeResponsibility