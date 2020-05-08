Home Latest News Breaking: Nigerians evacuated from UK land in Lagos

Breaking: Nigerians evacuated from UK land in Lagos

Some Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom have landed in Lagos.

They were evacuated after being stranded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed their arrival.

According to her: “The first evacuation from the Uk has landed in Lagos. The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation.”

It was gathered they arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 01.43 pm on Friday.

Details later…

