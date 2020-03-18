Breaking : Nigeria records five new cases of coronavirus

The Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday, announced five new cases of the coronavirus. It brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

According to The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), all the new five cases have a travel history to the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“@Fmohnigeria has announced 5 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria bringing the total number confirmed cases in Nigeria to 8

“All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK/USA.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country.

“A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled and contact tracing has begun.

“Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states.

“The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures,” NCDC tweeted.

