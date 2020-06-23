Breaking: Nigeria records eight new COVID-19 deaths, 452 fresh cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced that the record for the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 21,371.

452 new cases were recorded today. The centre made this known via its Twitter handle.

The new cases per states are listed below: Lagos – 209, Oyo – 67, Delta – 37, Ogun – 36, FCT – 22, Abia – 20, Enugu – 16, Bauchi – 15, Kaduna – 8, Ondo – 8, Osun – 7, Imo – 3, Benue – 3, Borno -1

In total, there are now 17,735 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 5,967 patients discharged and 469 deaths.

