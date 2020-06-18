Breaking: Nigeria records 745 COVID-19 new cases, total infections hits 18,840

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single day COVID-19 cases with 745 infections.
This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to the NCDC, Lagos State had the highest number of COVID-19 infections for the day with 280 cases and is followed by Oyo and Ebonyi states with 103 and 72 cases respectively.
The health agency said other states with infections for the day include: FCT (60); Imo (46); Edo (34); Delta (33); Rivers (25); Kaduna (23); Ondo (16); Katsina (12); Kano (10); Bauchi (8); and Borno (7)
Others are Kwara (5); Gombe (4); Sokoto (2); Enugu (2); Yobe (1) Osun (1); Nasarawa (1).
A further breakdown of the figures showed that the West African country now highest single day of COVID-19 cases.
Pinned Tweet
NCDC
@NCDCgov
·
14m
745 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-280
Oyo-103
Ebonyi-72
FCT-60
Imo-46
Edo-34
Delta-33
Rivers-25
Kaduna-23
Ondo-16
Katsina-12
Kano-10
Bauchi-8
Borno-7
Kwara-5
Gombe-4
Sokoto-2
Enugu-2
Yobe-1
Osun-1
Nasarawa-1
18,480 confirmed
6,307 discharged
475 deaths
For a better society