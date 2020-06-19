Breaking: Nigeria records 667 new cases of COVID-19 as total infections now 19,147

Nigeria on Friday recorded 667 new cases of the novel coronavirus pushing its total infections past the 19,000 mark, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, Lagos reported the highest number of new cases with 281, Abia with 48, Oyo with 45, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 38 cases.

Other states with new cases include Ogun (37), Enugu (31), Ondo (23), Plateau (21), Edo (19), Delta (18), Rivers (18), Bayelsa (17), Akwa Ibom (17), Kaduna (14), Kano (12), Bauchi (9), Gombe (4), Osun (3), Benue (3), Kwara (3), Ekiti (2), and Borno (1).

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 19,147 while successfully discharged patients are 6,581; deaths related to the virus is 487.

NCDC ✔@NCDCgov 667 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-281

Abia-48

Oyo-45

FCT-38

Ogun-37

Enugu-31

Ondo-23

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Delta-18

Rivers-18

Bayelsa-17

Akwa Ibom-17

Kaduna-14

Kano-12

Bauchi-9

Gombe-4

Osun-3

Benue-3

Nasarawa-3

Kwara-3

Ekiti-2

Borno-1 19,147 confirmed

6,581 discharged

487 deaths

For a better society

Total Views: 38 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

