Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed this via its verified official twitter handle.

It said 34 of the new cases are in Lagos, 15 in Fact, 11 in Borno and two in Taraba and Gombe.

Nigeria has 1337 cases with the new ones.

It has recorded 40 deaths with 255 discharged so far.

