Breaking: Nigeria records 490 new cases of COVID-19, total hits 24,567

Nigeria, on Sunday night recorded 490 new cases of Coronavirus across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its twitter handle.

Data obtained from the NCDC showed that the total number of confirmed infections in the country is now 24,567

9007 patients have been discharged in the country and 565 patients have died.

The breakdown of cases, according to each states on Sunday is as follows:

Lagos-118 Delta-84 Ebonyi-68 FCT-56 Plateau-39 Edo-29 Katsina-21 Imo-13 Ondo-12 Adamawa-11 Osun-8 Ogun-8 Rivers-6 Kano-5 Enugu-3 Bauchi-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Kogi-1 Oyo-1 Bayelsa-1

