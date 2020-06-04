Home Latest News Breaking : Nigeria records 350 Covid-19 cases, total infections hits 11,516

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Thursday with 350 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

