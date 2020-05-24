Breaking: Nigeria records 265 new cases of Coronavirus, total now 7526

Nigeria has recorded 265 new cases of the Coronavirus across various states of the country.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its official Twitter handle on Saturday night, stated below:

133 – Lagos

34 – Oyo

28 – Edo

23 – Ogun

22 – FCT

6 – Plateau

5 – Kaduna

3 – Borno

3 – Niger

2 – Kwara

2-Bauchi

2-Anambra

2-Enugu

As at now, 7526 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 2174 patients discharged and 221 deaths recorded.

