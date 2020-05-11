Breaking: Nigeria records 248 new COVID-19 cases, total now 4399

Nigeria has recorded 248 new cases of COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

NCDC, on its verified twitter handle on Sunday night, said, “81 in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 in Borno, 26 in Kano 20 in Bauchi, 13 in FCT, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, seven in Zamfara, four in Kwara, four in Kebbi, two in Gombe, two in Taraba, two in Ogun, two in Ekiti, one in Osun, one in Bayelsa”

With them, Nigeria has 4399 cases of COVID-19 with 143 deaths and 778 discharged.

“On the 9th on May, we announced 45 discharged cases & 4 deaths in FCT, due to system error, 32 discharged cases and 2 deaths were wrongly announced. Therefore, FCT recorded 13 discharged cases & 2 deaths on May 9 2020” NCDC added.

