Breaking: Nigeria records 238 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2170

Nigeria, on Friday night recorded 238 new cases of Coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC), Kano State recorded  92  cases, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 36 cases, Lagos State had 30 cases, Gombe State had 16 cases and Bauchi state recorded ten cases.

The tweet further revealed that  Delta State recorded eight cases, Oyo State had six cases, Zamfara and Sokoto States had five cases each, Ondo and Nasarawa State had four cases, Kwara, Edo, Ekiti Borno and Yobe recorded three cases each, Adamawa State had two cases and Niger, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers and Enugu states recorded one case each

As it stands, 2170  persons have tested positive to Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 351 patients discharged, and 68 deaths recorded.

