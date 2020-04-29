Breaking: Nigeria records 195 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has now announced that Nigeria’s confirmed cases for COVID-19 have reached 1532.

The newly-reported cases, as revealed via the Centre’s Twitter on Tuesday evening, show that Lagos, the epicenter of the virus, still has the highest number with 80 patients followed by Kano with 38 cases.

Other states include Ogun with 15 cases, Bauchi, 15, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara 1 each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

In total, 195 new cases of #COVID19 were reported on Tuesday while as at 11:50pm 28th April, 1532 confirmed cases of COVID19 have been reported in the country altogether. The discharged patients are 255 and 44 patients have died so far.

NCDC ✔@NCDCgov 195 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255

Deaths: 44

For a better society

Total Views: 97 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

