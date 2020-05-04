Breaking: Nigeria records 170 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2558

Nigeria, on Sunday night recorded 170 new cases of Coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, (NCDC), Lagos State recorded 39 cases, Kano State had 29 cases, Ogun State had 24 cases, Bauchi State had 18 cases and Kaduna state recorded 15 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Sokoto State recorded 12 cases each, with Katsina State having eight cases, Borno State had seven cases, Nasarawa State had three cases, Adamawa State had two cases and Oyo State had one case.

As it stands, 2558 persons have tested positive to Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 400 patients discharged, and 87 deaths recorded

NCDC

✔

@NCDCgov

170 new cases of #COVID19;

39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo

2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

