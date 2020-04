The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

13 of the new cases, it said, are in Lagos while one is in Delta State.

The new cases bring the total to 288 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

