The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced new cases of confirmed COVID-19.

Nigeria now has 89 confirmed cases of the virus. NCDC, in a tweet, said seven of the new cases are in Lagos with one in Benue.

Only one death has been recorded so far while three infected persons have recovered and were discharged.

Details shortly…

For a better society

Total Views: 135 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn