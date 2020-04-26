Home Latest News Breaking: Nigeria confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19

Breaking: Nigeria confirms 87 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night confirmed 87 new cases of the Coronavirus.

According to a tweet from the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 33 cases, Borno State had 18 cases, Osun State recorded 12 cases and Katsina State had nine cases.

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is 1182, with 222 persons discharged and 35 deaths

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is 1182, with 222 persons discharged and 35 deaths

87 new cases of have been reported;

33 in Lagos
18 in Borno
12 in Osun
9 in Katsina
4 in Kano
4 in Ekiti
3 in Edo
3 in Bauchi
1 in Imo

As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 222
Deaths: 35

