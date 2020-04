The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says 4 states have recorded 22 new cases of Coronavirus infection.

The new Coronavirus cases include 15 in Lagos, 4 in the Federal Capital Territory, 2 in Bauchi and 1 in Edo.

With the new infections Lagos State now has a total of 145 confirmed Coronavirus cases, FCT has 54, Bauchi has 8 and Edo is with 12.

total number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in Nigeria now stands at 276 in 17 states.

For a better society

Total Views: 63 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn