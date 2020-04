The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday night confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Eleven cases were confirmed in Lagos, three cases confirmed in the FCT, 3 in Edo, two in Osun and one in Ondo

Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State, with twenty-five cases discharged.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 210

