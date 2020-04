The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus.

six cases were confirmed in Lagos, two cases confirmed in the FCT, two in Edo.

Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State with 27 patients discharged.

As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths

Details later…

