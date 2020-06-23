Breaking: Makinde bows to pressure, postpones resumption

Reports reaching Mouthpiece NGR news room indicates that only teachers are to resume on June 29th while students in terminal classes resume a week later.

The Government had earlier directed all terminal classes including Primary Six (Pry 6), Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) to resume on June 29 ahead of preparations for their various exams.

Mouthpiece NGR learnt a top government source hinted that the change in plans became imperative in view of a latest expert report which indicated the non-readiness of schools in terms of meeting the various government protocols.

Recall the Federal Government had on Monday kicked against the reopening of schools in Oyo State amidst COVID-19 pandemic, describing such as “insensitive” to the health of the people.

Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Uwajiuba, said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

According to the minister, it is expedient to recognise the fact that Oyo State is a government operating under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Federating unit.

He noted that though the governor had the right to reopen the schools as he deemed fit, but added that the primary purpose of governance remained the security of its people.

For a better society

Total Views: 62 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

