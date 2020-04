Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has announced the discharge of seven new patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

The Governor announced this on his official Twitter account on Friday.

He tweeted “Today,seven more patients comprising of 3 females and four males were discharged to reconnect with thier families after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19

Details later…

