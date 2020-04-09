Breaking: Lagos discharges seven COVID-19 patients

Seven Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Lagos state.

The state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said “Good people of Lagos, “I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal #COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged 7 more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19”

