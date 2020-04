Lagos has discharged 48 more COVID-19 patients from it’s isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at an ongoing press conference in Marina.

He said 47 of the newly discharged are Nigerians and one Greek.

Details later…

