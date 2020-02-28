Breaking: Lafarge Cement confirms coronavirus infected Italian visited its plant

One of Nigeria’s largest cement manufacturers, Lafarge Africa Plc, has confirmed that an Italian, who is the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, indeed visited its plant in Ewekoro, Ogun State.

The confirmation was contained in a statement on Friday by its Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem.

The statement, which expressed gratitude to the Federal, Lagos and Ogun States Governments, also listed steps being taken by the company to prevent the infection of the staff of the company who came in contact with the yet-to-be-named Italian.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State. As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”

Lafarge Africa Plc is a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, the biggest building and concrete solutions company in the world.

It is a publicly quoted company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and serves Nigeria and South Africa with a wide range of building and construction solutions designed to meet housing and construction needs from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction and infrastructure projects.

With plants in Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Mfamosing in the South-South and Ashaka in the North East of Nigeria, Lafarge Africa Plc currently has an installed cement production capacity of 10.5MTPA and has plans to grow in the near term.

In addition to its local cement production capacity, Lafarge Africa Plc also owns 100 per cent of Lafarge South Africa Holdings (Pty) Limited (LSAH), which is a leading building materials solutions company with significant scale and a balanced portfolio of assets across cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete (RMC) and pulverized fly ash.

LSAH has 3.6MT in annual cement production capacity with production sites in key economic centers of South Africa, including the provinces of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Lafarge Africa’s Readymix business in Nigeria produces quality and innovative concrete and aggregates solutions from various locations with plants currently located in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Ewekoro.

