The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has resigned.

The resignation came amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Tanimu Musa, told NAN that the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn