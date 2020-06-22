Breaking: Ize-Iyamu in early lead in Edo APC primary

Going by results declared in some of the wards in the ongoing Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) primary, former Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has jumped into early lead.

In Igieduma ward/Uhunmwonde LGA, out of the 1568 accredited voters, Ize-Iyamu, who is contesting with two other aspirants scored a total 1560 votes.

From Ward 9/Oredo, in Edo South out of the 200 accredited, 200 party members voted with Ize-Iyamu scoring 198, Odubu, 0 and Obazee 2.

From Ward 7/Etsako West, in Edo North out of the 808 accredited, 784 party members voted with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu scoring 784, Odubu, 24 and Obazee 0.

From Ward 3/Egor, in Edo South out of the 195 party members accredited, those who voted for him were175; Odubu got 15 and Obazee 5.

