Breaking: Ihedioha loses as Supreme Court upholds Imo judgment

The Supreme Court, Tuesday, dismissed the applications brought by erstwhile Governor Emeka Ihedioha urging it to review its judgment in favour of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for lack of merit.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who read the ruling also said that it is a final judgment of the court.

However, Justice Sentus Nweze one of the members of the 7-man panel differed on the ruling saying, the ruling will continue to haunt the legal jurisprudence of the apex court on issue of its status of finality.

He further invalidated the victory of Uzodinma and reinstated Ihedioha.

Details later…

For a better society

Total Views: 53 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

