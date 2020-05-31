Breaking : Gov. Ikpeazu goes into self-isolation, orders members to go for test

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Sunday, said he will go into self-isolation following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of a late member of the state executive council (Exco) and a member of the Inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

Gov. Ikpeazu also directed all members of the committee and those of the Exco who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter pending the outcome of the tests.

Akelicious had reported that the former Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji died after a brief illness in Abia State.

In a statement made available to Akelicious on Sunday by Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi, Ikpeazu said he is still mourning the death of the late Commissioner and revealed that he will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his Exco members including the Deputy Governor to do.

Ikpeazu added that he wishes to call on all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease.

