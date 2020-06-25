Thursday, June 25, 2020
Home Latest News Breaking: Finally, Ex-Oyo Gov. Ajimobi dies of Covid

Breaking: Finally, Ex-Oyo Gov. Ajimobi dies of Covid

Ajimobi reveals who’ll take final decision on new Ibadan monarchs

For a better society

Total Views: 74 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Wholesale Jerseys Cheap 

POPULAR CATEGORIES

© Copyright 2014 - Champion Newspapers
MORE STORIES

South Korean President Moon Jae In assured North Korea that his country wasn’t looking for another war. This, he said on Thursday during the 70th...
%d bloggers like this: