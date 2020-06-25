Breaking: Finally, Ex-Oyo Gov. Ajimobi dies of Covid

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has finally kicked the bucket. The political gladiator who had an underlining health factors had battled the deadly Coronavirus till he breathed his last in the early hours of today.

The political heavyweight who was said to have braved the nagging ailment was waiting to take over as the acting chairman of the crises ridden ruling party, the All Progressives Congress- APC.

The politican of note has finally succumbed to the cold hands of death today, Thursday, June 25th, 2020 after a serious battle with Covid19.

He was said to have fell ill after the family dinner where he was seen in his best ELEMENTS, gleefully running around and throwing banters whilst getting ready for the feast-like meal with his family.