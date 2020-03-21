Breaking : FG shuts Lagos, Abuja airports Monday as coronavirus cases hit 22

The Federal Government says the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja will be shut effective Monday, March 23.

The reports has it that Nigeria’s cases of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic increased geometrically from 12 to 22 on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the closure of international flight operations at the Lagos and Abuja airports are in addition to the three other international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt shut for flight operations on Saturday.

Nuhu said the closure would last till April 23, adding that emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

He noted that domestic flight operations would continue normally in all airports in the country.

He said, “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.”

For a better society

Total Views: 68 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

