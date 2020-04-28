Breaking: FG declares May 1 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday, May 1, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barrister Georgina Ehuriah, Aregbesola commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding.

He particularly praised the workers for their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aregbesola, who further thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the present period of trial, assured that their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by Government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

He said that with the cooperation of every citizen as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind.

The Minister expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience, taking cognizance of the various economic stabilisation efforts by the Federal Government. He therefore, called on Nigerians to remain calm and be hopeful.

