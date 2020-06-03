Breaking : FG approves N8bn for commencement of work at Farin Waterfalls

The Federal Executive Council has approved over 8 billion naira for the commencement of work at the Farin Ruwa waterfalls in Nasarawa State.

The multipurpose dam project which started in 2003 was taken over by the Federal Government in 2018.

The dam is to provide water for irrigation and 20 megawatts of power.

The initial project includes a 20km access road, an embankment and spillways.

Meanwhile, the council has also approved the consultancy service for the Abuja airport’s second runway.

The sum of N1.5 billion has been approved for the consultancy with a completion period of 12 months.

