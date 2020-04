Lagos Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in a private hospital.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient in a Covid-19 related complications in a private hospital”,he tweeted on his official handle on Saturday morning.

Details later..

