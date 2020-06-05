Breaking: COVID-19 hits 11844 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has just announced that the record for the COVID-19 in Nigeria have risen to 11844. 328 new cases of COVID19 were recorded today.

The centre made this known via its Twitter handle.

The new cases per states are listed below:

328 new cases of COVID-19;

Lagos-121

FCT-70

Bauchi-25

Rivers-18

Oyo-16

Kaduna-15

Gombe-14

Edo-13

Ogun-13

Jigawa-8

Enugu-6

Kano-5

Osun-2

Ondo-2

11844 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3696

Deaths: 333

In total, 11844 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria with 3696 patients discharged and 333 deaths.

