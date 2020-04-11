Breaking: COVID-19: Abuja discharges four patients

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, has announced that four of its coronavirus patients have been discharged.

The action was taken after they were certified to have tested negative.

The number brings to 11 the number of persons discharged so far in Abuja.

The announcement via a tweet on @OfficialFCTA, reads:

“COVID19: FOUR NEWLY DISCHARGED

“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.

“The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory.”

