The Federal High Court Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from the deregistration of political parties.

It would be recalled that the electoral body last week announced the deregistration of 74 political parties.

The Commission said the affected parties no longer meet constitutional requirements to continue to function as such.

