Breaking: Court declares impeachment of Ex-Kogi Dep. Gov Achuba illegal

A State High Court in Lokoja has declared the removal of Simon Achuba, former deputy governor by the Kogi State House of Assembly as null and void adding that the subsequent nomination of Edward Onoja did not follow due process.

Justice John Olorunfemi while delivering the judgment on Wednesday said Achuba’s removal from office by the Assembly is a violation of the constitution.

He added that the actions and subsequent nomination of another person to the office by the lawmakers was null and void.

Justice Olorunfemi described the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly as a constitutional coup, hatched and executed in a democracy explaining further that the action is contrary to Section 188 subsection 8, a section that stopped the Assembly from further action having discovered that the former deputy governor was not found wanting by the panel.

The Judge said the onus to produce the remaining volumes of the report purported to have indicted the former deputy governor rest with the defendants which they failed to do.

He pointed out that the 29th defendants also did not file a counter-notice, describing the process of removing the former deputy governor as not following due process.

