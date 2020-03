The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced the latest cases on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, on Tuesday.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun.

“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case.

“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death,” the tweet reads.

