Breaking: Coronavirus lands in Nasarawa

The deadly Coronavirus has landed in Nasarawa, one of the four states that were yet to record any case of the virus as at Monday.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this during the COVID-19 Task Force Committee meeting held in Government House, Lafia on Tuesday.

He said five tests had been conducted and that four were negative with one positive case in Kokona.

According to the governor, “It is sad to announce that Nasarawa has recorded the first case from this lady that travelled from Kano to Kokona local government area of the state.”

He said the lady had been evacuated from Kokona to Lafia where there were better facilities to take care of her.

Sule added that her family had also been isolated to enable government conduct tests on them.

