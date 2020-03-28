Breaking – Coronavirus: Gov el-Rufai tests positive for COVID-19

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Governor, who confirmed this on his Twitter handle, explained that he is not showing symptoms.

He said he got his coronavirus test result on Saturday and is already self-isolating.

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for COVID-19 test. The result came in this evening and I am here to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocol for managing COVID-19, I am in self-isolation.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to observe the preventive measures already announced by our government.

‘It is most important that you stay safe, stay humble and stay alive. The Deputy Governor is in charge of the task force and I will continue to issue statements from time to time,” he added.

Nigeria now has 89 confirmed cases of the virus.

For a better society

Total Views: 117 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

