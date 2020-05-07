Breaking: Coronavirus death toll in Nigeria now over 100

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 103 Coronavirus deaths since the index case was confirmed 100 days ago.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC confirms 195 new infections bringing the total to 3,145 cases.

Meanwhile, 53 Coronavirus patients were discharged across the country in the last 24 hours bringing the total of successfully treated cases to 534.

The 195 new cases include 82 in Lagos, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara, 18 in Sokoto and 10 in Borno.

There are 9 new cases in FCT, 8 in Oyo, 5 each in Kebbi and Gombe, 4 in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, 1 each in Kaduna and Adamawa.

