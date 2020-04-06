Breaking: Canada evacuates 137 nationals from Nigeria

Canadian government on Monday evacuated 137 of its nationals out of Nigeria.

According to Immigration sources, the Canadians were flown out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport ( MMIA), Lagos aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 aircraft flight ET8201 with registration number ET-ALO.

The aircraft took about 11.29 hours to Abuja to pick other evacuees slated for the flight.

Besides, the 137 evacuees, the aircraft had 11 crew members.

Details later…

