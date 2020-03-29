Breaking: Buhari stops movements in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has stopped all movements in Lagos, FCT and Ogun to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

He gave the order in a presidential broadcast on Sunday evening.

He said “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.”

Details shortly…

For a better society

Total Views: 93 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

