Breaking : Buhari returns to Nigeria, pays condolence visit to Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on a sympathy visit.

The President who just returned from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is in Maiduguri following the recent tragic incident in the state when Boko Haram terrorists killed many stranded travellers.

A tweet by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity revealed that the President landed at 12:45pm.

12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers.

