Breaking: Buhari addresses Nigerians by 8pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Monday by8:00pm.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” the statement said.

